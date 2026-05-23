Zion crowned as sprint queen

A new Philippine sprint queen was crowned as Zion Corrales Nelson set a new women’s 100-meter record of 11.19 seconds on Friday in the McNab Sprint Series in California.

Nelson eclipsed the previous record by Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristina Knott when she clocked in 11.27 seconds in 2020 at the Drake Blue Oval Showcase.

For her efforts, Nelson bagged a silver medal with home bet Samirah Moody winning the gold medal by .01 seconds.