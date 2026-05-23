Zion crowned as sprint queen

A new Philippine sprint queen was crowned as Zion Corrales Nelson set a new women’s 100-meter record of 11.19 seconds on Friday in the McNab Sprint Series in California.
Nelson eclipsed the previous record by Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristina Knott when she clocked in 11.27 seconds in 2020 at the Drake Blue Oval Showcase.
For her efforts, Nelson bagged a silver medal with home bet Samirah Moody winning the gold medal by .01 seconds.
Nelson’s record makes her the fastest woman in Southeast Asia as Veronica Pereira of Singapore’s best run is at 11.20 seconds.
Nelson isn’t done with her solid showing as she is set to participate in the Taiwan Open World Athletics Continental Tour Silver from 6 to 7 June.
The she will travel to the Philippines as she joins the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships in New Clark City in Tarlac from 10 to 13 June.
The national tournament will serve as a qualifying for the team that will be sent to compete in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan from 19 September to 4 October.
Also seeing action are Knott, middle-distance ace Yacine Guermali, high jumper Leonard Grospe, hurdlers Lauren Hoffman, Robyn Brown and John Cabang and thrower William Morrison.