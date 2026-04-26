Women’s sprint squad captures ABG silver

At press time Sunday, the official medal tally showed the Philippines in third place with three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals behind second-running Thailand with a 4-5-3 haul and host China which leads the pack with 13 gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals.

The Filipinos’ campaign in this resort city is supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee under its president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and the Philippine Sports Commission helmed by chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio.

“It’s so different. There’s no baton. The exchange zone is three meters versus 30 meters. So, I think that was our only enemy in the race was the zone,” Knott said.

It was another taste of sweet victory for Laurance.

“It feels great. Honestly, I came here not knowing what to expect. I really just wanted to have fun and see what I could do on sand,” Laurance said.

“I’ve never run on sand and I really beat my expectations. So, I’m really happy.”