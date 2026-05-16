Police arrest theft suspects in Ilocos Sur, recover suspected shabu, jewelry, and P648K cash

The suspect was reportedly stopped by fellow vendors before responding police officers arrived. Authorities identified her as a 42-year-old woman from Tondo, Manila.

Police later launched a follow-up operation after suspecting that the woman was traveling with a group. At around 9:00 a.m., operatives of the Sto. Domingo Municipal Police Station intercepted a maroon Toyota Revo along the national highway in Barangay Vacunero, Sto. Domingo.

Seven other individuals, all reportedly from Metro Manila, were inside the vehicle and are being linked by investigators to the theft incident.

Authorities said a search conducted on the vehicle and the suspects led to the recovery of a sachet containing suspected shabu weighing about 1.1 grams with an estimated value of P7,480. Police also recovered assorted jewelry estimated at P500,000, several mobile phones, and P648,120 in cash in various denominations.

The suspects are under police custody as authorities prepare appropriate charges related to theft and illegal drugs.

Investigators are also looking into possible links between the group and other theft incidents reported in Ilocos Sur and nearby areas.

Ilocos Sur Provincial Director Agosto M. Asuncion said the operation showed the importance of quick coordination among responding units.

“This operation reflects our commitment to protect victims and ensure swift justice through proactive police response,” Asuncion said in a statement.