Torre: ICC warrants must be enforced firmly, fairly

Torre said law enforcers should focus on whether an order is lawful and supported by legal basis, rather than on the personality involved.

“Kung may valid warrant, malinaw, at kung malinaw din ang utos ng batas, ang trabaho ng pulis ay hindi mamili kung sino ang huhulihin,” Torre said.

He stressed that arrests should never be treated as “a show” or “a circus,” adding that the role of law enforcement is to uphold the law, not to seek revenge.

“Arrest is not revenge. Arrest is law enforcement,” he added.

According to Torre, police operational procedures prioritize coordination, communication, and peaceful compliance to minimize the possibility of force being used.

“If it can be done peacefully, that should be the priority,” he said.

The former police chief also acknowledged dela Rosa’s background in law enforcement, describing the senator as a “professional” with extensive operational knowledge gained from years in the Philippine National Police.

“He has the knowledge. Kung ayaw niyang magpa-aresto, he will use all his tricks in the bag at ang lahat ng kanyang mga skills previously learned,” Torre said.

Torre added that authorities tasked to implement warrants against former police officials or trained operatives should conduct extensive profiling and target analysis to prepare appropriate tactics and reduce risks to the public.

He also denied speculation that he would head a special task force for future ICC-related operations, saying there are many capable officers who can handle such responsibilities.

However, Torre emphasized that law enforcement personnel are expected to comply with lawful directives issued by duly constituted authorities.

When asked what advice he would give dela Rosa, Torre said the senator has the right to exhaust all available legal remedies, but urged him and others in similar situations to place national interest above personal considerations.

“We are a nation of laws and not a nation of men,” Torre said.