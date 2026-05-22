Torre backs systemic enforcement of Bato’s ICC warrant

Dela Rosa has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, questioned the ICC’s jurisdiction, and petitioned the Supreme Court for a temporary restraining order to block the warrant.

Following the high court’s rejection of that petition, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida directed the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to execute the warrant.

Meantime, PNP chief Police General Jose Melencion Nartatez Jr. confirmed that tracker teams have been deployed to locate Dela Rosa, with instructions to respect human rights and follow proper operational procedures.

The NBI also pledged to carry out the arrest “without delay.”

Dela Rosa’s legal counsel called the enforcement of an ICC warrant without local court intervention a violation of constitutional and international law principles.

For Torre, however, upholding the law is essential to maintaining the integrity of national institutions.

“They have to do it — protect the process, let it run in its natural course, and most especially protect the institution because ultimately it is the thing that we protect here,” Torre said. “And the foremost consideration that we must protect is the interest of the country.”