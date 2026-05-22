Ex-PNP chief Torre says he’d obey Presidential order in Bato manhunt

“Ito ang bottom line…institutionally, it’s not about a person, it’s not about me, it’s not about Sen. Bato. It’s about a process, it’s about a system, it’s about a law,” he added.

Torre, who briefly led the PNP and earlier helped execute a high-profile arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte on a 2025 International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, said law enforcement must act without selective enforcement.

“Ang mga otoridad na mismo nagsasabi, legal ang warrant, puwede niyo i-implement ’yan… police and self-enforcement hindi puwedeng mamili ka kung alin ang i-implement mo at alin ang hindi,” he said.

The ICC confirmed an arrest warrant for Dela Rosa earlier this month over alleged crimes against humanity tied to thousands of deaths during the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign, where he served as PNP chief.

Dela Rosa has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and questioned the ICC’s jurisdiction, and has asked the Supreme Court to block enforcement of the warrant through a Temporary Restraining Order.

Following the High Court’s rejection, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida directed PNP and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to effect the warrant.

PNP Chief Jose Melencion Nartatez Jr. confirmed tracker teams have been deployed to locate Dela Rosa, with orders to observe human rights and proper operational procedures.

The NBI likewise pledged to carry out the arrest “without delay.”

Meanwhile, the counsel for Dela Rosa called the enforcement of an ICC warrant without local court process “a violation” of constitutional and international law principles.

But for Torre, enforcing the law goes beyond individual officials and is essential to protecting the integrity of national institutions.

“They have to do it — protect the process, let it run in its natural course, and most especially protect the institution because ultimately it is the thing that we protect here,” said Torre.

“At ang foremost consideration na dapat natin maproteksiyunan ay ang interest ng bansa,” he added.

As of Friday, authorities have not disclosed new leads on the senator’s whereabouts, but the PNP and NBI both say the manhunt will continue “without pause.”