Thunder slam Suns, grab 2-0 lead

“Shai made the right play all night,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “His floor game was outstanding. He seemed to spray it all over the place, had a great tempo and got us really good shots.”

Chet Holmgren scored 11 of his 19 points in the third quarter, when he also produced three of his four blocked shots.

Jalen Williams also scored 19, but the forward — limited to just 33 games in the regular season — exited in the third quarter, the team saying he apparently aggravated a hamstring injury.

The Thunder, trying to become the first repeat NBA champions since Golden State in 2017 and 2018, didn’t miss a beat.

They pushed their lead to as many as 26 points early in the fourth quarter and repelled a Suns surge that saw Phoenix cut the deficit to 10 with less than four minutes remaining.