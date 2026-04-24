PCCI, SB Corp launch P7B MSME loans

The facility is part of the RISE UP (Resilient, Innovative, Sustainable Enterprises) lending program, which offers financing ranging from P30 million to P50 million per borrower. The loans may include flexible terms such as up to a one-year grace period and, in some cases, no collateral requirements.

Eligible applicants must meet standard criteria, including majority Filipino ownership, asset limits of up to P100 million excluding land, at least one year of operating history, and a clean credit standing under existing SB Corp programs.

Ferrer said PCCI’s role is to ease the burden on applicants and accelerate approvals. “The loan program is not only for PCCI. We are here to help facilitate the screening and processing of documents, making it easier for SB Corporation to accept and confirm applications,” he added.

The initiative reflects broader efforts to cushion the impact of higher operating costs on MSMEs, which are widely regarded as a key driver of employment and economic activity. “The private sector and government need to work together to find innovative solutions to help our MSMEs, widely recognized as the backbone of our economy. Aside from fuel cost reduction measures, we are also working on other solutions to help MSMEs lessen the burden,” Ferrer said.