PCCI, SB Corp launch P7-B MSME loans

Conduit for applications

Under the agreement, PCCI will act as a conduit for applications, working through its network of local chambers nationwide to validate and endorse eligible borrowers before submission to SB Corp. The approach is aimed at streamlining processing and improving access for businesses outside major urban centers.

PCCI president Ferdinand “Perry” Ferrer said the initiative targets sectors seen as critical to economic recovery and growth. “This undertaking was initiated by Trade Secretary Roque through the SB Corp. to extend loan assistance to MSMEs. We have secured a P7B loan project with SB Corporation for enterprises that are in three priority sectors — women-led, export development and returning OFWs,” he said.

RISE UP lending program

The facility is part of SB Corporation’s RISE UP (Resilient, Innovative, Sustainable Enterprises) lending program, which offers financing ranging from P30 million to P50 million per borrower. The loans may include flexible terms such as up to a one-year grace period and, in some cases, no collateral requirements.

Eligible applicants must meet standard criteria, including majority Filipino ownership, asset limits of up to P100 million excluding land, at least one year of operating history, and a clean credit standing under existing SB Corp programs.