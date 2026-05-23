Sizzling spikers

Budinger committed two consecutive errors, followed by Bedritis’ off the block kill for match point, 20-17.

Crabb saved a point but Rinkevics found an open spot behind the Americans for the game-winning hit.

“So, we just try to keep the ball in play and try to play smart. They do have a good blocker and a good defensive player as well. But in this heat, we serve on the defender, and he has to run. It’s super hard. So, we tried to do that and it worked out,” Rinkevics said.

The Latvian pair started strong with a 10-5 lead in the opening set and stretched it to 16-12 before the Americans fought back to tie the frame at 20. Bedritis nailed a drop to reach the set point and eventually landed the set-clinching ace.

In other quarters pairings, top seed Eylon Elazar and Kevin Cuzmiciov of Israel take on Switzerland’s Adrian Heidrich and Yves Haussener while Paul Pascaruic and Alexander Horst of Austria battle Julian Friedli and Jonathan Jordan of Sweden.

Germans Maximilian Just and Lui Wust face off against comrades Phillip Huster and Sven Winter for the last semi finals berth.

Elazar and Cuzmiciov survived Indonesia’s Bintang Akbar and Sofyan Rachman Efendi in three sets, 21-15, 20-22, 15-5, while Pascaruic and Horst took down their comrades Julian Horl and Laurenc Grossig, 21-19, 19-21, 15-10.

Heidrich and Haussener eliminated Piotr Kantor and Filip Lejawa of Poland, 22-20, 21-13, while Friedli and Jordan outlasted Germans Jonas and Benedikt Sagstetter, 21-15, 13-21, 15-11.

Just and Wust beat Americans Timothy Brewster and Logan Webber, 21-13, 21-17, while Huster and Winter ousted Ukraine’s Anton Moiseiev and Vitalii Savvin, 21-17, 21-16.

Meanwhile, Davidova and Khmil booted out USA’s Alexis Durish and Audrey Koenig, 21-11, 21-23, 15-13, in the women’s division of the Nuvali Challenge hosted by the City of Santa Rosa and backed by Medical City South Luzon and Jersey Haven.