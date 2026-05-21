Reality check: World-class foes deal Rondina, Pons sorry loss

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Alas Pilipinas’ Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons fell short in their debut match after suffering a 19-21, 17-21, loss to a much taller and more experienced Danish duo of Sofia Bisgaard and Cirkeline Hog in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Nuvali Challenge on Thursday at the Nuvali Sands Courts here.

The Filipinas took control for a brief moment in the opening set but their momentum fizzled out quickly under the scorching morning sun and never recovered in a dampener of an opener in Pool H.

“It was still a good game for us. I only had almost three weeks of training while Pons had around two weeks, but despite that, we were still able to keep up somehow,” said Rondina, who scored 13 points.