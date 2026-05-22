Bummer at the beach

SANTA ROSA, Laguna --- Ronniel Rosales and Ranran Abdilla were forced to withdraw in their do-or-die match in the pool play due to health reasons as their campaign in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Nuvali Challenge came to an abrupt end Friday.

As a precaution following Rosales’ scary spike in blood pressure the day before, the Alas Pilipinas men’s duo decided not to continue and handed their British opponents a walkover win in the prestigious competition being held at the Nuvali Sands Courts here.

“You could really see that my partner’s body hadn’t fully recovered. He’s feeling a bit better now, but he’s still not in good condition to play. He recovered a little from yesterday, but not enough. His head still hurts,” Abdilla said.