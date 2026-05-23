Siargao is shaped by its community every day

As Siargao continues to welcome travelers and tourists its challenge is ensure inclusive, responsible, and community-driven tourism is a must. Because in Siargao, tourism is not just found in its waves or landscapes. It is a shared responsibility, carried by the communities who protect, tell and live it.

Tourism begins and ends with its people. From surfers riding its world-renowned waves to local guides sharing stories of island life, the community shapes every visitor’s experience. Recognizing this, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines continues to advance its push for community-based tourism (CBT) by highlighting the stories, strengths, and sustainability efforts of local communities.