Siargao is shaped by its community every day

As Siargao continues to welcome travelers and tourists its challenge is ensure inclusive, responsible, and community-driven tourism is a must. Because in Siargao, tourism is not just found in its waves or landscapes. It is a shared responsibility, carried by the communities who protect, tell and live it.
Tourism begins and ends with its people. From surfers riding its world-renowned waves to local guides sharing stories of island life, the community shapes every visitor’s experience. Recognizing this, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines continues to advance its push for community-based tourism (CBT) by highlighting the stories, strengths, and sustainability efforts of local communities.
At its core, the Siargao leg underscored the value of tourism that uplifts people and protects our natural resources, while creating meaningful and authentic visitor experiences.
The future of Siargao tourism will not be defined by infrastructure or visitor numbers alone, but by the people who shape it every day, the island’s frontliners: surf instructors, guides, boatmen and residents.
Villagers know
A key component of the initiative was the CBT Marketing Enhancement Program, held on 15 May. The program gathered surfers, local guides and other tourism frontliners for a workshop, where TPB engaged a resource speaker to deepen discussions and provide practical insights aligned with community needs.
Ecotourism consultant and Grassroots Travel founder Joselito “Boboi” Costas shared perspective on enhancing visitor experiences while safeguarding local culture and ecosystems.
Further, the session focused on practical and actionable strategies, from minimizing reef damage and promoting responsible surf culture, to weaving cultural heritage and local narratives into guided tours. Participants also explored how eco-conscious tourism can become one of Siargao’s most distinct strengths, alongside discussion on waste reduction, conservation, and respect for wildlife.
“Tourism becomes more meaningful and sustainable when communities remain at the center of the experience,” said TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “Our local surfers and guides are not only tourism frontliners. They are storytellers, stewards of the island, and the people who help shape how visitors understand and remember Siargao.”
Through the eyes of the community
With local guides and community hosts, participants visited the community-managed sites in Del Carmen, where Siargao’s approach to sustainable tourism is most visible. At Sugba Lagoon, activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding highlighted not only its natural appeal but also the collective stewardship of local stakeholders who help protect and maintain the area. Visits to Kawhagan Island and Pamumuan Beach further emphasized how community-led management allows natural assets to remain both accessible and responsibly preserved.
The program also extended to the iconic Cloud 9, allowing the KOLs and their audience to experience the well-known site as they are interpreted and brought to life by the people who sustain them. The immersion offered a renewed lens on how everyday interactions among residents, visitors, and frontline tourism workers contribute to Siargao’s identity.
“We, the Siargaonons, have a deep appreciation for our island and for one another,” said Ariel “Aaron” Forcadilla, Siargao resident, surfer, and influencer. “By working hand in hand with partners like TPB, we can continue sharing our stories in a way that honors our community.”
For more information on community-based tourism in Siargao, you may visit the following sites:
Municipality of Del Carmen
https://www.visitdelcarmen.com.
Cloud 9