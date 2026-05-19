Siargao tourism thrives through community-driven efforts

A key component of the program was the Community-Based Tourism Marketing Enhancement Program held on 15 May, which gathered tourism frontliners for a workshop focused on sustainable tourism practices and storytelling.

Ecotourism consultant and Grassroots Travel founder Joselito “Boboi” Costas served as resource speaker, sharing strategies on minimizing reef damage, promoting responsible surf culture, and integrating local culture and heritage into tourism experiences.

“Tourism becomes more meaningful and sustainable when communities remain at the center of the experience,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

“Our local surfers and guides are not only tourism frontliners. They are storytellers, stewards of the island, and the people who help shape how visitors understand and remember Siargao,” she added.

The program also brought Siargao-based key opinion leaders to community-managed destinations in Del Carmen, including Sugba Lagoon, Kawhagan Island, Pamumuan Beach, and the iconic Cloud 9.

Activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding highlighted how local communities help preserve and manage these destinations while making them accessible to visitors.

“We, the Siargaonons, have a deep appreciation for our island and for one another,” said Ariel “Aaron” Forcadilla, a Siargao resident, surfer, and influencer. “By working hand in hand with partners like TPB, we can continue sharing our stories in a way that honors our community.”

TPB said the future of Siargao tourism will not be defined solely by infrastructure or visitor arrivals, but by the communities that continue to protect and sustain the island’s tourism industry.