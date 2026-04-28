Bohol tourism program highlights community experiences

TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said the program emphasizes relationships between people, place, culture, and environment. “Tourism is not only about destinations, but about relationships—between people and place, between culture and environment, and between what we show the world and what we choose to preserve,” she said.

The itinerary includes immersive experiences in local food, farming, and crafts. Loboc River connects visitors with riverside communities, while Lasang Farm offers insight into planting and harvesting cycles. In Tubigon, raffia weaving showcases the craftsmanship sustaining local culture. Even at the Chocolate Hills, the program encourages understanding the landscape through the lens of local stories and daily life.

The CBT initiative aims to deepen appreciation of Bohol, linking visitors to the people, practices, and environments that define the province beyond its scenic attractions.