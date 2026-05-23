(Aside from his self-styled ambassadorship, Cayetano was also panned for his ludicrous sartorial choices, the only redeeming grace of which was the fact that his clothes were stitched from indigenous materials.)

By Wednesday, however, Cayetano’s exit ramp had all but closed.

Remulla, aside from informing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said the police’s initial findings were turned over to a joint panel of Justice department prosecutors and the Ombudsman for further inquiries and the filing of appropriate cases.

Vida, also present at the Tuesday briefing but who didn’t indicate that he had immensely enjoyed the virtual shredding of Cayetano’s bloated ego, described the evidence as “very compelling.”

Still, if there was anything that Cayetano and the other drama queens could nurse their losses with, it was Remulla’s careful assertion that investigators could not yet conclude if the shooting was “staged” to create a distraction to allow Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to “escape.”

This despite the serious allegation that Senator Robin Padilla surreptitiously drove off with ICC “fugitive” Dela Rosa in the dead of night.

Padilla also defended suspended Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca, insisting that Aplasca saved lives when he fired a warning shot at “ghosts.”

A fact that was confirmed by Remulla who wryly said, “Mind you, there was nobody there (in the Senate corridor where the shooting occurred). There were no shots being fired at them (Aplasca and his men).”

Padilla’s dismantled defense suggested a classic case of hewing closely to the Duterte camp’s looking-glass world where up is down, black is white and idiocy is intelligence.

Cayetano did the same thing, maintaining that Dela Rosa was “free” to leave the Senate at any time since there was no local arrest warrant out for him.

Dela Rosa’s staunchest defenders were also similarly gaslighting, including his lawyers in their TRO plea before the Supreme Court.

But the Court denied the request, giving credence to Solicitor General Darlene Marie Berberabe’s masterful 78-page brief explicitly explaining why Dela Rosa “must be deemed a fugitive from justice.”