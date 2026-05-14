Bato ‘escaped’ Senate, Alan confirms

However, a senator, who requested anonymity, confirmed to the press that Dela Rosa left the Senate at around 2:30 a.m., after tensions from the commotion subsided. The senator obtained the information from the Senate secretariat at 10:30 a.m.

Cayetano, quoting Nancy, said Dela Rosa was supposed to stay at the Senate pending the Supreme Court’s decision on their petition for a TRO. The high court gave respondents—the government—72 hours to comment on De la Rosa’s request.

Nancy visited Dela Rosa at his office on Wednesday and left the Senate at 9 p.m., with the assurance from her husband that he would “stay put” in the chamber despite a threat from law enforcement serving the ICC warrant.

“I am sure that Ronald made his escape…It wasn't in the plan, but knowing him, I am m sure that he took the opportunity when the chaos and firing were ongoing,” Cayetano said, reading Nancy’s text.