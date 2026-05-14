Bato ‘escaped’ Senate, Alan confirms

Senator Bato dela Rosa, wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, “escaped” the premises of the Senate, where he had sought refuge, taking advantage of the shooting fiasco inside the building prompted by the supposed second attempt by authorities to enforce his arrest.
Senate President Alan Cayetano said in a briefing Thursday that Dela Rosa’s wife, Nancy, informed him through a text that the embattled former PNP chief fled while Senate sergeant-at-arms and operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation were exchanging fire on the second floor of the building.
However, a senator, who requested anonymity, confirmed to the press that Dela Rosa left the Senate at around 2:30 a.m., after tensions from the commotion subsided. The senator obtained the information from the Senate secretariat at 10:30 a.m.
Cayetano, quoting Nancy, said Dela Rosa was supposed to stay at the Senate pending the Supreme Court’s decision on their petition for a TRO. The high court gave respondents—the government—72 hours to comment on De la Rosa’s request.
Nancy visited Dela Rosa at his office on Wednesday and left the Senate at 9 p.m., with the assurance from her husband that he would “stay put” in the chamber despite a threat from law enforcement serving the ICC warrant.
“I am sure that Ronald made his escape…It wasn't in the plan, but knowing him, I am m sure that he took the opportunity when the chaos and firing were ongoing,” Cayetano said, reading Nancy’s text.