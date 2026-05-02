Rider killed in ambulance collision

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 62-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided head-on with an ambulance while descending the Mangima zigzag road along Sayre Highway in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon late Thursday evening.
The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office identified the victim as a resident of Purok 5, Vista Villa, Sumilao, Bukidnon.
Initial reports said the victim was driving a Honda XRM 125 and was navigating downhill when he swerved into the opposite lane. At the same time, a Nissan NV350 ambulance, driven by a 48-year-old resident of Purok 9, Pinatilan, Valencia City, was negotiating a sharp curve along the highway.
The two vehicles collided head-on.
The ambulance was reportedly en route to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center to fetch a discharged patient when the accident occurred.
The victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Manolo Fortich but was declared dead on arrival.
The ambulance driver voluntarily surrendered to authorities following the incident.