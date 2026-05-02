Rider killed in ambulance collision

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 62-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided head-on with an ambulance while descending the Mangima zigzag road along Sayre Highway in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon late Thursday evening.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office identified the victim as a resident of Purok 5, Vista Villa, Sumilao, Bukidnon.