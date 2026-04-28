Motorcycle rider killed after being hit by 2 vehicles on Ortigas Flyover

According to preliminary reports, the rider’s motorcycle was first hit by a 12-wheeler truck after the driver reportedly stopped after an impact.

As police were still processing the area, a second incident unfolded at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, this time involving an SUV and a dump truck along the same section of the flyover.

According to reports, the SUV abruptly halted because of a vehicle in front, prompting the dump truck trailing it to slam into its rear and veer into the right lane—where the victim’s remains had been laid—striking the body once more.

Responders who arrived at the scene found the victim dead on the spot, her body lying on the flyover, as emergency services cordoned off the area and diverted traffic.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) collected the remains at around 6 a.m. after finishing their on-site examination, while personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) carried out flushing operations to clear the roadway.

Police have yet to release the identity of the victim as they continue to notify next of kin and await formal identification at a local morgue.

The two drivers are now in the custody of the Mandaluyong Police as the investigation continues. They may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.