Senate’s Invisible Hand (1)

Stopping an impeachment trial may not be the only reason for the reorganization, but it seems to be the main goal that holds the coalition together. The senators in the new majority may have different personal and political interests, but those interests meet under one shared purpose: protecting the Vice President’s political position.

Adam Smith’s idea of the “invisible hand” describes how individual self-interest can, under certain conditions, produce benefits for society as a whole. In markets, this principle assumes that competition can channel private motives toward public gain.

In today’s political setting, however, that idea works very differently. In a divided Senate, self-interest is no longer serving the public good. Instead it is being used to gain control and ensure political survival. Rather than helping democracy work better, the system now seems to reward those who know how to protect themselves.

This helps explain the character of the new Senate majority. Its cohesion does not rest on a shared ideology or legislative program. Instead it is sustained by overlapping interests, mutual protection, and the pursuit of political longevity.

A closer look at the coalition’s composition makes this dynamic clearer.

At the center of this group are Senators Imee Marcos, Rodante Marcoleta, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Christopher “Bong” Go and Robin Padilla. These senators make up the Duterte bloc in the Senate and have long been loyal to the Duterte family. That loyalty was clear when Dela Rosa, after staying out of public view for months, showed up to vote for the leadership change even though he faced the possibility of arrest and transfer to the ICC.