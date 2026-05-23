Rico Blanco on Love and marriage

After years of heartbreak, reflection, and personal growth, Rico Blanco admitted that he is still open to finding love again — and possibly even marriage — if the right person comes along.
During his recent appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the OPM icon spoke honestly about how his perspective on relationships has evolved over time. While he has learned to appreciate being single, Blanco said he has not completely closed himself off to companionship.
“It’s still a possibility for me. But I suppose it has to be with the right person because I’m at the age where I don’t have to get married,” he shared.
According to Blanco, maturity and experience taught him that love alone is not always enough to sustain a relationship. Timing, personal growth, and where two people are in life also play important roles.
“I thought before that if you found someone who you really love and they really love you too, that was enough. But there are other things involved, like where you are in life, where the other person is in life, your timing, and your age,” he explained.
The singer-songwriter admitted that he may have once viewed relationships too simply, but now understands that emotional connection is only one part of making love work long-term.
Despite the heartbreak he has gone through, Blanco said he still believes in giving everything when it comes to love.
“You still have to give your all. Because no matter what happens, there will be no regrets afterward,” he said.
However, he acknowledged that healing from painful experiences makes it more difficult to become emotionally ready again.
“It’s just a little harder to be ready again,” he admitted.
Blanco also revealed that there was once a period in his life when he believed staying single was the best setup for him. But after experiencing meaningful relationships, his outlook eventually changed.
“Right now, I’m single, but I’m open to not being single,” he said.
The musician’s last public relationship was with actress-singer Maris Racal. The two confirmed their breakup in 2024 after being together for several years.
Now entering a new chapter both personally and professionally, Blanco is also stepping into a romantic leading man role in the upcoming film Project Baby, where he stars opposite Sue Ramirez under the direction of Eric Quizon.
Blanco shared that accepting the project was part of his effort to push himself beyond music and try new experiences outside of performing on stage.
“I was actually forcing myself to leave my house and do things other than just performing in shows,” he shared.
Scheduled to premiere on 10 June, Project Baby marks another unexpected chapter for the veteran artist — one that reflects his present mindset: cautious yet hopeful, and still willing to take chances on love and life once again.