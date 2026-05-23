Rico Blanco on Love and marriage

After years of heartbreak, reflection, and personal growth, Rico Blanco admitted that he is still open to finding love again — and possibly even marriage — if the right person comes along.

During his recent appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the OPM icon spoke honestly about how his perspective on relationships has evolved over time. While he has learned to appreciate being single, Blanco said he has not completely closed himself off to companionship.

“It’s still a possibility for me. But I suppose it has to be with the right person because I’m at the age where I don’t have to get married,” he shared.