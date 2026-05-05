Enrique Gil opens up to love, letting go, and what remains

“I think I’ve just been so closed out for such a long time… I always keep my heart open,” Gil shared, hinting at a quiet shift in perspective. Rather than rushing into anything, he now leans into trust—trust in timing, in life’s direction, and in a higher purpose guiding what comes next.

That sense of surrender is deeply personal. “You just keep moving forward and just trust in God whatever comes my way. If He thinks that that’s the person, then you know, so be it,” he said, framing love not as something to chase, but something to receive when the moment is right.

During his time away, Gil revealed he had only recently begun reconnecting with people on a more personal level. The experience, he admitted, came later than expected—but also with honesty. “I’ve been talking to people after such a long time… mahirap din mag-isa, hindi ba?” he said, acknowledging the quiet reality of solitude.

Inevitably, the conversation turned to Liza Soberano , his former partner both on and off screen. Once one of the most beloved pairings in Philippine entertainment, their relationship had long captured the public’s imagination. Now, Gil speaks of it with calm acceptance.

While they are no longer closely in touch, he shared that there are still moments of connection—brief check-ins during meaningful times. “My life is all here, her life is there. I just wish her all the best,” he said, offering a sentiment that reflects both distance and enduring goodwill.

Looking back, he describes what they had not with regret, but with gratitude. Their shared history, built from their early years in the industry, remains something he holds dear. “The respect will always be there. I think we’ll always have some sort of love for each other because we basically grew up together,” he reflected.

More than a former relationship, Gil sees it as a formative bond. “She was my childhood sweetheart… we had really, really great memories and I’m thankful for those,” he added, grounding the past in appreciation rather than longing.

As Enrique Gil steps into this new phase, his story feels less like a comeback and more like a quiet evolution. There is no rush, no grand declarations—just a willingness to feel again, to trust again, and to welcome whatever comes next.

And perhaps that is the most compelling part of his journey now: not the love story that once was, but the openness to begin another—on his own terms.