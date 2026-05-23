PTFOMS condemns broadcaster’s slaying

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) on Saturday condemned the killing of radio broadcaster Nestor “Teting” Micator in Malidegao town, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on the evening of 21 May.
PTFoMS Undersecretary Jose Torres Jr. told DAILY TRIBUNE that, based on initial police reports, Micator — a news anchor and commentator of D’Empire Radio in Pikit, Cotabato — was shot by an unidentified assailant while about to board his motorcycle outside the barangay hall of Barangay Fort Pikit, with his wife.
The suspect reportedly fled with an accomplice after the attack.
“PTFOMS strongly condemns this act of violence and extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and listeners of Mr. Micator,” Torres said.
Torres, who was in Cebu City for a two-day media seminar, said Micator’s death was the 203rd killing of a media worker since 1986 and the 11th under the Marcos administration.
“The killing of any media practitioner is a matter of serious concern. Acts of violence against journalists undermine not only press freedom, but also the public’s right to information and the democratic space where issues affecting communities are discussed openly,” he added.
Authorities are still investigating the incident to determine the motive, including whether it was connected to Micator’s work as a broadcaster or his role as a member of the Lupong Pambarangay.
“We urge investigators to pursue all possible angles and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice swiftly,” Torres said.
PTFoMS is coordinating with the Philippine National Police and other concerned agencies regarding the progress of the investigation.
“We call on local authorities and the community to cooperate fully in efforts to identify the perpetrators and establish accountability,” he added.
“We reiterate our commitment to uphold the safety and security of media workers across the country and to strengthen mechanisms that protect journalists from threats, harassment, and violence,” he said.
Torres and the PTFoMS team immediately flew to Mindanao on Saturday afternoon to coordinate with investigators.