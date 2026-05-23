PTFOMS condemns broadcaster’s slaying

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) on Saturday condemned the killing of radio broadcaster Nestor “Teting” Micator in Malidegao town, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on the evening of 21 May.

PTFoMS Undersecretary Jose Torres Jr. told DAILY TRIBUNE that, based on initial police reports, Micator — a news anchor and commentator of D’Empire Radio in Pikit, Cotabato — was shot by an unidentified assailant while about to board his motorcycle outside the barangay hall of Barangay Fort Pikit, with his wife.

The suspect reportedly fled with an accomplice after the attack.