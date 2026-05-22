BARMM police hunt killers in broadcaster, preacher slayings

Micator, 45, known as "Teting," was shot in front of the village hall of Barangay Fort Pikit in the Malidegao municipality at about 7 p.m. Thursday. He was a news anchor and commentator for D'Empire FM and a member of the village council.

"He was about to board his motorbike with his wife when two men riding in tandem on a motorbike arrived and shot him in the head. He died instantly, while his wife was unharmed," said Police Capt. Vilma Dimaraw, chief of the Malidegao municipal police station.

Emphasizing the active search, Dimaraw stated in a Friday radio interview that police have already identified several "persons of interest" linked to the crime, but declined to provide further details to protect the integrity of the ongoing operation. Investigators are determining if Micator had received death threats and whether the attack was related to his work as a broadcaster or a village council member.

D'Empire FM management released a statement strongly condemning the murder. "We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and call for justice to be served immediately," the station's management said Thursday night.

"Today, we lost not only a member of the media community, but also a good man — someone dedicated to his work, and committed to serving the public through truthful reporting," the management added. "Violence against media workers and innocent individuals has no place in our society. We stand united in condemning this killing and in calling for peace, safety, and accountability."

Earlier Thursday, at about 2 p.m., Ustadz Nasrudin Abubakar, an Islamic preacher, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Makir, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Police reported that the victim was standing along the national highway waiting for a jeepney when the motorcycle-riding gunman arrived and stopped in front of him. Without provocation, the suspect shot Abubakar in the head, killing him instantly before neighbors rushed him to Dinaig District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

These attacks follow a recent surge of violence in the region. On Tuesday, five people were killed and eight others were injured in a series of gun-related incidents across Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and the Special Geographic Area.