BARMM hunts broadcaster killers

Police in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) launched an intensive manhunt Friday to track down the gunmen behind the separate killings of a local radio broadcaster and an Islamic preacher on Thursday.
Authorities are focusing on identifying the assailants who shot broadcaster Nestor Micator in the Special Geographic Area before fleeing aboard a motorcycle.
Micator, 45, popularly known as “Teting,” was shot in front of the barangay hall of Barangay Fort Pikit in Malidegao town at around 7 p.m. Thursday. He was a news anchor and commentator for D’Empire FM and also served as a barangay council member.
“He was about to board his motorcycle with his wife when two men riding tandem on a motorcycle arrived and shot him in the head. He died instantly, while his wife was unharmed,” said Police Capt. Vilma Dimaraw, chief of the Malidegao Municipal Police Station.
In a radio interview Friday, Dimaraw said investigators have already identified several “persons of interest” linked to the killing, but withheld further details to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.
Police are also looking into whether Micator had received death threats and if the attack was connected to his work as a broadcaster or his role as a village official.
D’Empire FM management strongly condemned the killing in a statement released Thursday night.
“We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and call for justice to be served immediately,” the station said.
“Today, we lost not only a member of the media community, but also a good man — someone dedicated to his work and committed to serving the public through truthful reporting,” it added. “Violence against media workers and innocent individuals has no place in our society. We stand united in condemning this killing and in calling for peace, safety, and accountability.”
Earlier that day, at around 2 p.m., Islamic preacher Ustadz Nasrudin Abubakar was also shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Makir, Datu Odin Sinsuat.
Police said Abubakar was standing along the national highway waiting for a jeepney when a motorcycle-riding gunman stopped in front of him and, without provocation, shot him in the head. The victim was rushed by residents to Dinaig District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
The twin killings came amid a recent wave of violence in the region. On Tuesday, five people were killed and eight others injured in a series of shooting incidents across Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and the Special Geographic Area.