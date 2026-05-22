BARMM hunts broadcaster killers

D’Empire FM management strongly condemned the killing in a statement released Thursday night.

“We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and call for justice to be served immediately,” the station said.

“Today, we lost not only a member of the media community, but also a good man — someone dedicated to his work and committed to serving the public through truthful reporting,” it added. “Violence against media workers and innocent individuals has no place in our society. We stand united in condemning this killing and in calling for peace, safety, and accountability.”

Earlier that day, at around 2 p.m., Islamic preacher Ustadz Nasrudin Abubakar was also shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Makir, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Police said Abubakar was standing along the national highway waiting for a jeepney when a motorcycle-riding gunman stopped in front of him and, without provocation, shot him in the head. The victim was rushed by residents to Dinaig District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The twin killings came amid a recent wave of violence in the region. On Tuesday, five people were killed and eight others injured in a series of shooting incidents across Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and the Special Geographic Area.