Four high-value drug suspects collared in Rizal buy-bust

An evening operation conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the San Mateo Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 150.58 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P1,023,944, along with various drug paraphernalia such as a digital weighing scale, plastic sachets, scissors, a lighter, a coin purse, cellphones, and buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects are currently detained at the San Mateo Municipal Police Station custodial facility, while preparing the corresponding documents for the filing of a case for Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"We have intensified our campaign against illegal drugs, and this operation is proof of our serious commitment to cleaning up our communities. No one is above the law. We will continue to hold those involved in these illegal activities accountable," said Rizal police provincial director Police Colonel Atty. Eleazar Barber Jr.