Regional tours make aid felt

By bringing the program directly to the provinces, the Marcos administration seeks to demonstrate immediacy in state response, addressing a persistent public concern that national policies often take time to translate into tangible benefits.

The visits also reinforced the message of accessibility: the national government is not distant but is actively engaged with local constituencies.

27 April

Effective LGSF pursued

President Marcos led a rice distribution to farmers and vulnerable sectors in Roxas City, Capiz as part of the administration’s continuing efforts to help communities cope with the effects of rising food and fuel prices.

The initiative was in response to his directive to local government units to maximize the LGSF and allocate up to 100 percent of the funds for rice distribution to their constituents.

A total of 500 beneficiaries received 10 kilos of rice each in a covered gym in Barangay Milibili.

Fresh batch of teachers

President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos led the mass oath-taking of more than 8,000 newly promoted teachers and school heads from Western Visayas, marking the largest gathering to date under the administration’s Expanded Career Progression (ECP) system.

Held at Villareal Stadium in Roxas City, Capiz, the President noted the ECP System helps address the longstanding challenge of the slow promotion for teachers due to limited permanent positions.

Since August 2025, 79,230 teachers and school heads nationwide have benefited from promotions under the ECP system.

28 April

Support for inventors

The President vowed to ramp up technical and financial support for Filipino inventors and innovators, reaffirming his commitment to advancing innovation in the country, during the 2026 National Invention Contest and Exhibits Awarding Ceremony held at Malacañang.

He underscored the crucial role of innovation in driving growth and improving Filipinos’ lives, stressing that promising ideas should not only be developed but brought to market to benefit the people.

Through DoST-Technology Application and Promotion Institute programs and services, the President said Filipino innovators now have better access to research and development grants, intellectual property protection, technology development, financing, commercialization and pathways to global exposure.

29 April

Maternity benefits grow

In a video message, Marcos announced the expansion of PhilHealth’s maternity benefits starting 30 April 2026.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring access to prenatal care, including checkups, lab tests and essential medicines.

Under the expanded program, PhilHealth coverage for a normal delivery will increase to P29,000 from the previous P9,750. For a cesarean section, coverage will rise up to P62,000, up from P37,000.

Prenatal care has been expanded from four to eight checkups, including vaccines and lab tests. PhilHealth will also cover three post-natal visits.