Regional tours make aid felt

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent visits to various provinces underscored a deliberate push to localize governance and accelerate the delivery of public services through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF).
The LGSF is not merely a funding mechanism but a policy tool to enable local government units to implement development projects tailored to the needs of their communities, whether infrastructure, health services, disaster preparedness, or livelihood support.
By bringing the program directly to the provinces, the Marcos administration seeks to demonstrate immediacy in state response, addressing a persistent public concern that national policies often take time to translate into tangible benefits.
The visits also reinforced the message of accessibility: the national government is not distant but is actively engaged with local constituencies.
27 April
Effective LGSF pursued
President Marcos led a rice distribution to farmers and vulnerable sectors in Roxas City, Capiz as part of the administration’s continuing efforts to help communities cope with the effects of rising food and fuel prices.
The initiative was in response to his directive to local government units to maximize the LGSF and allocate up to 100 percent of the funds for rice distribution to their constituents.
A total of 500 beneficiaries received 10 kilos of rice each in a covered gym in Barangay Milibili.
Fresh batch of teachers
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos led the mass oath-taking of more than 8,000 newly promoted teachers and school heads from Western Visayas, marking the largest gathering to date under the administration’s Expanded Career Progression (ECP) system.
Held at Villareal Stadium in Roxas City, Capiz, the President noted the ECP System helps address the longstanding challenge of the slow promotion for teachers due to limited permanent positions.
Since August 2025, 79,230 teachers and school heads nationwide have benefited from promotions under the ECP system.
28 April
Support for inventors
The President vowed to ramp up technical and financial support for Filipino inventors and innovators, reaffirming his commitment to advancing innovation in the country, during the 2026 National Invention Contest and Exhibits Awarding Ceremony held at Malacañang.
He underscored the crucial role of innovation in driving growth and improving Filipinos’ lives, stressing that promising ideas should not only be developed but brought to market to benefit the people.
Through DoST-Technology Application and Promotion Institute programs and services, the President said Filipino innovators now have better access to research and development grants, intellectual property protection, technology development, financing, commercialization and pathways to global exposure.
29 April
Maternity benefits grow
In a video message, Marcos announced the expansion of PhilHealth’s maternity benefits starting 30 April 2026.
He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring access to prenatal care, including checkups, lab tests and essential medicines.
Under the expanded program, PhilHealth coverage for a normal delivery will increase to P29,000 from the previous P9,750. For a cesarean section, coverage will rise up to P62,000, up from P37,000.
Prenatal care has been expanded from four to eight checkups, including vaccines and lab tests. PhilHealth will also cover three post-natal visits.
30 April
Take studies seriously
In Tacloban City, the President urged beneficiaries of the barangay scholarship program to take their studies seriously and complete their education when he met with 690 student-beneficiaries identified by their respective barangays.
Under the program, each barangay receives P200,000 in funding, with half allocated to support scholars, particularly those in their final year in college.
At least five students per barangay were prioritized for financial assistance. The initiative aims to address the country’s 39-percent college attrition rate, often caused by financial difficulties during the final year of schooling.
LGUs crucial to learning
The President emphasized the importance of cooperation between the national and local governments in implementing education and infrastructure programs.
He noted that the construction of school buildings has been accelerated by tapping into local government units to complement the Department of Education’s efforts.
The President said the scholarship program would be expanded if it proves successful and properly implemented. He reiterated that the government’s goal is to ensure faster and more responsive delivery of services, particularly for students in need.
The program is expected to benefit more than 200,000 scholars nationwide once fully implemented.
Rice for the needy
During the event, the President led the distribution of high-quality rice to 500 families in Tacloban City.
The rice distribution is part of efforts to address rising food costs and ensure food security among vulnerable households.
Under the program, beneficiary families in Tacloban received 10 kilos of rice, with distributions scheduled every two months for a total of six cycles annually.
Irrigation ensures better harvest
The President then motored to Barangay Hibulangan, Villaba, Leyte, to inaugurate the Hibulangan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP).
With a total project cost of P1.12 billion, the Hibulangan SRIP is a major irrigation initiative aligned with the Bagong Pilipinas vision and the Marcos administration’s intensified efforts toward food security and agricultural resilience.
The project, completed on 5 June 2025, is a transformative infrastructure funded by the General Appropriations Act to serve the towns of Villaba, Matag-ob and Kananga in the third and fourth districts of Leyte.
Covering a service area of 2,750 hectares, the project will directly benefit 1,821 farmers.
Japanese VIP hosted
Marcos met with former Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, the current Supreme Adviser to the Parliamentary Association of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), at Malacañang and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to energy security and the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Kishida, who is the Japanese Prime Minister’s Special Envoy, will participate in a series of high-level engagements to advance AZEC initiatives and strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan.
1 May
Jobs generation a priority
Capping the week, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the dignity of every Filipino by creating quality jobs, strengthening worker protections, and promoting inclusive growth amid evolving economic challenges, during the celebration of the 124th Labor Day.
In his message, Marcos recognized the enduring contributions of workers across all sectors in national development, emphasizing that Labor Day is more than a mere observance as it serves as a renewed call for both the government and the private sector to work together in building a nation where “opportunity is real and hard work is rewarded.”
The President celebrated Labor Day in General Santos City where he graced a job fair at the KCC Convention and Events Center.
He told job hunters the government has received nearly P2 trillion in investments, which are expected to generate 150,000 jobs nationwide.