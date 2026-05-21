Red-hot Olivarez fans Palawan Open chances

Eric Jed Olivarez is hitting peak form ahead of the highly anticipated inaugural Palawan Open 2026, battling through a grueling qualifying campaign to secure a quarterfinal berth in the M15 Luan Jian An Open in China.

Olivarez displayed immense grit in Lu’an, outlasting ATP-ranked opponents in three consecutive qualifying matches to reach the main draw.

He opened his bid by upsetting Japan’s No. 13 seed Yua Taka, 7-6(5), 7-5, before dominating local favorite Xirui Han, 6-3, 6-4. In the final qualifying round, Olivarez showed superb poise, out-steadying Japanese No. 8 seed Shu Muto in a thrilling 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 showdown.