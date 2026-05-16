Australia backs Davao City reproductive health clinic

The initiative forms part of Australia’s annual development assistance to the Philippines, amounting to more than P4 billion or AUD104 million.

Australia funded the refurbishment and relocation of the clinic to help it comply with accreditation requirements set by the Department of Health and PhilHealth, ensuring the long-term delivery of sexual and reproductive health services in the region.

“Access to quality sexual and reproductive health services saves lives, reduces maternal and newborn mortality, prevents the spread of HIV and supports the health and well-being of women and young people,” Kay said during the launch.

He added that the project reflects Australia’s “long-standing commitment to and partnership with the Philippines.”

The clinic operates under the Responding with Essential Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (RESPOND) program, an Australian regional initiative that seeks to expand rights-based sexual and reproductive healthcare across the Indo-Pacific.

Under the four-year program, Australia will provide P232 million or AUD5.28 million in funding for the Philippines.

Since August 2024, the RESPOND program has delivered more than one million sexual and reproductive health services nationwide, screened over 17,000 individuals for HIV, provided comprehensive sexuality education to nearly 60,000 people, and extended support to more than 40,000 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

Around 80 percent of beneficiaries reached by the program belong to vulnerable or underserved sectors.

Kay’s visit to Davao City also forms part of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and the Philippines.

The engagements include meetings with local government officials, police and military leaders, business groups, and alumni of the Australia Awards Philippines scholarship program who are involved in development initiatives in Mindanao.

Australia said it remains committed to strengthening cooperation with the Philippines in promoting health security, inclusive economic growth, and stronger people-to-people ties.