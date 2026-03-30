Philippines launches study consortium to attract US students

The Philippines has launched a new consortium aimed at positioning the country as a study destination for American students, with government agencies and academic institutions formalizing the initiative through a partnership led by the Philippine-American Educational Foundation.
The Consortium for Study Abroad in the Philippines, launched on 24 March 2026, brings together 15 higher education institutions to offer short-term courses, exchange programs and faculty-led initiatives for U.S. students, creating a more structured pathway for academic mobility.
Officials from the Commission on Higher Education, Department of Tourism, Department of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Embassy in Manila backed the initiative, highlighting its role in strengthening education ties and promoting cultural exchange between the Philippines and the United States.
CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis said the program ensures academic reliability and support systems for foreign students, while U.S. Embassy officials noted growing interest among American students in fields such as marine biology, agriculture and environmental science.
Tourism officials added that the initiative supports education tourism through cultural immersion programs, as the consortium seeks to reverse the traditionally one-way flow of Filipino students studying abroad.