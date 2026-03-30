Philippines launches study consortium to attract US students

The Philippines has launched a new consortium aimed at positioning the country as a study destination for American students, with government agencies and academic institutions formalizing the initiative through a partnership led by the Philippine-American Educational Foundation.

The Consortium for Study Abroad in the Philippines, launched on 24 March 2026, brings together 15 higher education institutions to offer short-term courses, exchange programs and faculty-led initiatives for U.S. students, creating a more structured pathway for academic mobility.