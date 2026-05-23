NCRPO seizes P2.6-M worth of drugs

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said yesterday that it seized more than P2.6 million worth of suspected illegal drugs and arrested two suspects in separate operations on Thursday night.
At about 6:30 p.m., operatives from the Novaliches Police Station arrested a 33-year-old high-value individual in Barangay San Agustin, Quezon City.
Authorities confiscated about 11,484.9 grams of dried marijuana leaves worth P1.38 million, 421.2 grams of high-grade marijuana worth P631,800, and approximately 2,043.2 grams of liquid marijuana concealed in 39 disposable vape cartridges and 64 glass vials worth P408,640.
Less than two hours later, operatives from the Taguig City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a 42-year-old construction worker identified as a street-level drug suspect along MRT Avenue in Barangay Central Signal.
Police recovered five heat-sealed sachets containing about 30.2 grams of suspected shabu valued at P205,360.
Both suspects remain in police custody and are facing charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.