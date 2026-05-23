NCRPO nets P2.6-M in twin metro drug busts

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) dealt a swift double-blow to the metro’s illegal drug trade on Thursday night, 22 May, seizing over P2.6 million worth of contraband and arresting two suspects in less than two hours.

The night’s biggest haul took place at 6:30 p.m. in Quezon City, where operatives from the Novaliches Police Station moved in on a 33-year-old male high-value individual in Barangay San Agustin. What began as a targeted sting uncovered a massive, multi-product marijuana stockpile that went far beyond a standard street-level stash.

Police confiscated an array of cannabis products with a total estimated street value of P2,418,628. The seized evidence included approximately 11,484.9 grams of dried marijuana leaves valued at P1,378,188, alongside 421.2 grams of high-grade "kush" valued at P631,800.