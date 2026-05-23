NCRPO nets P2.6-M in twin metro drug busts

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) dealt a swift double-blow to the metro’s illegal drug trade on Thursday night, 22 May, seizing over P2.6 million worth of contraband and arresting two suspects in less than two hours.
The night’s biggest haul took place at 6:30 p.m. in Quezon City, where operatives from the Novaliches Police Station moved in on a 33-year-old male high-value individual in Barangay San Agustin. What began as a targeted sting uncovered a massive, multi-product marijuana stockpile that went far beyond a standard street-level stash.
Police confiscated an array of cannabis products with a total estimated street value of P2,418,628. The seized evidence included approximately 11,484.9 grams of dried marijuana leaves valued at P1,378,188, alongside 421.2 grams of high-grade "kush" valued at P631,800.
Operatives also uncovered a modern distribution supply of liquid marijuana, weighing approximately 2,043.2 grams and concealed inside 39 disposable vape cartridges and 64 glass vials valued at P408,640.
Less than two hours later, at 8:15 p.m., the Taguig City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit struck the lower end of the supply chain. Operatives cornered a 42-year-old construction worker listed as a street-level individual along MRT Avenue in Barangay Central Signal.
The suspect was caught in possession of five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 30.2 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P205,360.
Both suspects are currently held in police custody pending formal arraignment. They face stringent criminal charges for the illegal sale and possession of dangerous drugs under Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.