NCRPO seizes P104-M illegal drugs during weeklong anti-drug operations

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has arrested 307 individuals and confiscated P104,063,423 worth of illegal drugs during a week-long anti-illehal drug operations from 6 to 12 April.

Among the seized items were 14,707.29 grams of shabu, 541.17 grams of kush marijuana, and other dangerous drugs, underscoring the office's continued focus on dismantling drug networks and curbing the spread of illegal substances in communities.