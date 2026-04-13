NCRPO seizes P104-M illegal drugs during weeklong anti-drug operations

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has arrested 307 individuals and confiscated P104,063,423 worth of illegal drugs during a week-long anti-illehal drug operations from 6 to 12 April.
Among the seized items were 14,707.29 grams of shabu, 541.17 grams of kush marijuana, and other dangerous drugs, underscoring the office's continued focus on dismantling drug networks and curbing the spread of illegal substances in communities.
Operations against illegal gambling also yielded significant results, with 238 operations conducted and 524 individuals arrested, while authorities confiscated a total of P117,389.75 in betting money.
In the campaign against loose firearms, NCRPO units carried out 35 operations, leading to the arrest of 38 individuals and the confiscation of 38 firearms, contributing to the reduction of gun-related threats and strengthening community safety.
Efforts to locate wanted persons remained aggressive, with the arrest of 87 most wanted persons and 178 other wanted persons.
On the peace and order front, data showed a 3.16 percent decrease in focus crimes, from 95 incidents in 2025 to 92 incidents in 2026 for the same period. Notable reductions were recorded in murder (-81.82 percent), rape (-66.67 percent), and carnapping of motor vehicles (-100 percent).
NCRPO's crime solution efficiency improved to 85.87 percent, while crime clearance efficiency stood at 89.13 percent, reflecting continued improvements in investigative performance. NEIL ALCOBER