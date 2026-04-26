EV symposium tackles transport costs

Representatives from the Department of Energy, the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines, Green GSM and V-Green joined the event to talk about how electric vehicles are slowly moving from niche products into more practical transport options.

Industry figures presented during the event showed how the market has started to shift. Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines and the Truck Manufacturers Association showed that overall new vehicle sales dropped 8.5 percent in February 2026 compared to the previous year.

During the same period, electrified vehicle sales climbed, including a sharp rise in battery electric vehicle sales.

Speakers at the symposium said the conversation around electric vehicles has changed. The question is no longer about whether EVs can work in the country. Attention has now moved toward how quickly adoption can grow and whether the support systems can keep up.