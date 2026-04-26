EV symposium tackles transport costs

Rising fuel prices and unstable pump costs are starting to change how people look at transportation in the Philippines. What used to feel like a future problem has started to hit daily expenses, especially for drivers and businesses that rely heavily on fuel.
That discussion took center stage during the “From Fuel to Future: The Philippines’ EV Turning Point” symposium organized by VinFast and Maybank Philippines.
Representatives from the Department of Energy, the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines, Green GSM and V-Green joined the event to talk about how electric vehicles are slowly moving from niche products into more practical transport options.
Industry figures presented during the event showed how the market has started to shift. Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines and the Truck Manufacturers Association showed that overall new vehicle sales dropped 8.5 percent in February 2026 compared to the previous year.
During the same period, electrified vehicle sales climbed, including a sharp rise in battery electric vehicle sales.
Speakers at the symposium said the conversation around electric vehicles has changed. The question is no longer about whether EVs can work in the country. Attention has now moved toward how quickly adoption can grow and whether the support systems can keep up.
Fleet operators have started paying closer attention to electric vehicles because of lower operating costs and more stable expenses. For businesses that manage multiple vehicles, even small savings on fuel and maintenance can affect long-term operations.
Antonio “Toti” Zara III, chief executive officer of VinFast Southeast Asia, said the transition will depend heavily on the strength of the surrounding support network.
“The Philippines is at a real turning point in mobility, but progress will depend on how well adoption is supported. Without a strong ecosystem, it risks becoming fragmented,” Zara said during the event.
Instead of concentrating only on vehicle sales, VinFast said it has been building a wider support system around ownership and charging access. The company highlighted programs such as its Residual Value Guarantee, battery subscription service, and its free charging program that currently runs through 2029.
The battery subscription model aims to reduce the upfront cost of buying an electric vehicle by separating the battery from the vehicle purchase. It also shifts long-term battery concerns away from owners.
Charging access also remains part of the larger discussion. VinFast pointed to its partnerships with V-Green for charging infrastructure and Green GSM for mobility services as part of its broader push to make daily EV use easier.
Financing support through Maybank Philippines was also presented as another factor that could help more buyers consider switching.
The event marked the second installment of the symposium series, which VinFast said takes discussions beyond awareness campaigns and into actual adoption efforts.