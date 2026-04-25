E-mobility pushed at EV Roadshow 2026

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The province of Bataan hosted the InvestBataan: EV Roadshow 2026 at Vista Mall in Balanga City on 24 April, gathering government officials, private firms, and industry players to push for wider use of electric vehicles.
Governor Joet Garcia said the roadshow is part of the provincial government’s initiative to modernize public transport, cut emissions and create new livelihood opportunities. “We want a transport system that is more orderly, comfortable and affordable, especially as fuel prices continue to rise,” he said.
The event, led by JCI Bataan in cooperation with the Bataan PublicPrivate Partnership and Investment Center, Assurance Philippines, and CarBevBattery Electric Vehicle, featured discussions on concrete steps toward a more efficient EV network.
Garcia said Bataan highlighted several flagship projects, including the establishment of EV charging stations across the province, the procurement of ebuses to provide free rides for Iskolar ng Bataan scholars, their families and vulnerable sectors and the expansion of Transport Network Vehicle Service operations to generate jobs and additional income.
The governor thanked partners such as Peer Motortek Sales Corp., MG Bataan, Geely Bataan, Xpress, Vinfast, HEXAGON Motors, BYD, Grab, Reurasia Management Corporation and Nissan Bataan for supporting the province’s push for a “cleaner and greener future.”