E-mobility pushed at EV Roadshow 2026

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The province of Bataan hosted the InvestBataan: EV Roadshow 2026 at Vista Mall in Balanga City on 24 April, gathering government officials, private firms, and industry players to push for wider use of electric vehicles.

Governor Joet Garcia said the roadshow is part of the provincial government’s initiative to modernize public transport, cut emissions and create new livelihood opportunities. “We want a transport system that is more orderly, comfortable and affordable, especially as fuel prices continue to rise,” he said.