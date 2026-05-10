Special P5K cash relief payout underway

Designated payout sites include the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, SM Aura in Taguig and the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Drivers are required to present their original driver’s license and one photocopy to claim the assistance. TNCs will notify eligible drivers of their specific schedules and venues directly.

Dumlao urged beneficiaries to strictly follow their assigned slots to avoid overcrowding.

“We are strictly reminding beneficiaries to follow their assigned schedule and venue to avoid disruptions for a smoother payout process,” Dumlao said.

Drivers who do not find their names on the current list may be part of separate schedules for other companies or may be registered outside the National Capital Region, where payouts will be announced at a later date.

The DSWD aims to complete this round of the program, funded under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation by 20 May.