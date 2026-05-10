Special P5K cash relief payout underway

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will begin a five-day special payout today to distribute P5,000 in cash relief to thousands of transport network vehicle service (TNVS) and motorcycle taxi drivers in Metro Manila.
The distribution, running from 11 to 15 May, targets eligible drivers and riders from Grab and Move It who did not receive aid during previous rollouts.
The initiative is a collaboration between the DSWD, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and transport network companies (TNCs).
“The DSWD continues to coordinate with the LTFRB, DICT and transport network companies to ensure the orderly and swift distribution of cash relief assistance to those who have yet to receive the aid,” Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said Sunday.
Under the agreement, DSWD personnel will act as paymasters, while the ride-hailing companies will manage logistics, including venue arrangements and scheduling.
Designated payout sites include the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, SM Aura in Taguig and the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Drivers are required to present their original driver’s license and one photocopy to claim the assistance. TNCs will notify eligible drivers of their specific schedules and venues directly.
Dumlao urged beneficiaries to strictly follow their assigned slots to avoid overcrowding.
“We are strictly reminding beneficiaries to follow their assigned schedule and venue to avoid disruptions for a smoother payout process,” Dumlao said.
Drivers who do not find their names on the current list may be part of separate schedules for other companies or may be registered outside the National Capital Region, where payouts will be announced at a later date.
The DSWD aims to complete this round of the program, funded under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation by 20 May.