DSWD defends manual fuel payout

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian told members of the Senate PROTECT Committee the situation was avoided by sticking to a manual payout process.

But he admitted the manual verification process was slow due to the long lines. In the worst cases, the long queues resulted in beneficiaries passing out, while a few even died due to the extreme heat at the payout sites.

Gatchalian said the DSWD was not averse to using e-wallets to expedite the payouts, as long as the database provided to them was error-free.

“But what we found out from this exercise is the lack of a clean list. What was promised to us as a clean list by the TNCs (transport network companies), more particularly, is now what we call a junk list,” he told the senators.

“In the course of doing the payouts, we found duplicates, triplicates, errors in names, and everything, that if we simply put the money in the e-wallets because the [TNCs already] certified them, we would have lost P2.7 billion of much-needed resources. That’s what would go to ghost riders,” he said.

In some cases, TNVS drivers, or those with ride-hailing apps, submitted their registration twice because they operate on multiple apps. The most prevalent case involved the suffix “Jr.”