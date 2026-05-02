Wanted passenger arrested at NAIA

Authorities arrested a 62-year-old female passenger at NAIA Terminal 3 who was wanted for estafa upon her arrival from San Francisco, California.
According to the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, the Bureau of Immigration initially flagged the passenger at the international arrivals area due to an outstanding warrant of arrest that had been pending for over a decade.
The court recommended bail of P20,000 for the accused.
The BI coordinated with NAIA Police Station 3 to verify the warrant and carry out the necessary action.
In a joint operation with the Manila Police District (mpd)-Barbosa Police Station 14, the warrant was successfully served.
The suspect is currently under the custody of MPD-Barbosa PS-14 for documentation and further legal proceedings.