Local Ob-Gyn training tool being developed

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DoST-PCHRD) is supporting the development of a locally made phantom model system that can serve as a training tool for clinicians in obstetrics and gynecology.
In ob-gyn, a phantom model system is essentially a highly realistic medical training simulator — a lifelike anatomical model that allows doctors, residents, midwives and medical students to practice procedures without using real patients.
A research team from the University of the Philippines Manila, led by Dr. Melissa Amosco, is developing the system to provide a more accessible and customizable alternative to existing imported models.
Co-investigator Dr. Leslie Joy Lantisce-Diaz said current training tools are often rigid, difficult to customize, expensive and largely inaccessible to local clinicians.
DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said P4.99 million was allocated through PCHRD to support the project, which is expected to be completed by August 2026. Once finalized, the system is expected to be distributed locally at a lower cost.
Solidum also highlighted another DoST-funded project involving the development of the country’s first locally made pediatric abdominal wall defect assistive device for newborns with gastroschisis, a congenital condition in which the intestines develop outside the body.
Hospital-based studies cited by the DoST showed that 31 of 35 newborns diagnosed with gastroschisis died because of the need for intensive treatment and specialized care.
Project leader Dr. Alvin Caballes said the international standard for managing the condition involves the use of a silo bag, a medical-grade plastic device attached to the abdominal opening to protect exposed organs.
Caballes said the team has produced a prototype of the bag component and developed a fabrication process aimed at making the device safe, accessible and affordable.