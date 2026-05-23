Local Ob-Gyn training tool being developed

A research team from the University of the Philippines Manila, led by Dr. Melissa Amosco, is developing the system to provide a more accessible and customizable alternative to existing imported models.

Co-investigator Dr. Leslie Joy Lantisce-Diaz said current training tools are often rigid, difficult to customize, expensive and largely inaccessible to local clinicians.

DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said P4.99 million was allocated through PCHRD to support the project, which is expected to be completed by August 2026. Once finalized, the system is expected to be distributed locally at a lower cost.

Solidum also highlighted another DoST-funded project involving the development of the country’s first locally made pediatric abdominal wall defect assistive device for newborns with gastroschisis, a congenital condition in which the intestines develop outside the body.