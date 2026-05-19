DoST backs ultrasound phantom model in training clinicians

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST), through the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), allocated more than P4.99 million to support the initiative.

In obstetrics and gynecology, ultrasound-guided procedures are used as a diagnostic imaging technique.

Clinicians rely on real-time visualization to monitor and navigate a needle into the abdominopelvic region to reach the reproductive system, a task requiring expert hand-eye coordination to minimize the risk of injury to critical organs.

Dr. Leslie Joy Lantisce-Diaz, a co-investigator on the project, said current commercial tools are often rigid and difficult to customize for varying patient cases. Because these tools are imported, they are typically expensive and largely inaccessible to local clinicians.

“The DoST, through the PCHRD, allocated more than P4.99 million to support this initiative, in recognition of the critical importance of nurturing the skills of our Filipino clinicians,” said DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

“By utilizing homegrown tools to empower our own pool of medical professionals, we can overcome resource and skill gaps, tailor processes to the needs of our communities, and ultimately enhance patient care and outcomes,” he added.

The current prototype features two types of tissue-mimicking materials that imitate the muscle, fat, and skin of the abdominopelvic region. These materials can be adjusted to reflect the correct acoustic and mechanical signals used to define organs or masses like tumors and cysts.