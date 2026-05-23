DOST backs local medical devices for training, newborn care

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said P4.99 million was allocated through PCHRD to support the initiative, recognizing the importance of strengthening the skills of Filipino clinicians.

The phantom model system is expected to be completed by August 2026. Once finalized, the system is expected to be distributed in the Philippines at a lower cost.

First locally made device for newborn abdominal defects

Solidum also introduced another DOST-funded project at UPM involving the development of the country’s first locally made pediatric abdominal wall defect assistive device for gastroschisis.

Hospital-based studies showed high mortality rates among babies born with the condition, with 31 out of 35 newborn cases — or about 80 percent — reportedly resulting in death due to the need for intensive care and treatment.

DOST underscored the urgent need for accessible medical interventions for affected newborns.

“With our support for Filipino researchers, we create health solutions that lessen our reliance on international technologies and make quality care accessible to our communities,” Solidum said.

During the DOST-PCHRD Talakayang HeaRT Beat press conference, project leader Dr. Alvin Caballes of UPM explained that the international standard for managing gastroschisis involves using a medical-grade cylindrical plastic bag called a silo bag, which is attached to the abdominal opening to protect exposed organs.

Caballes said the team has already produced a prototype of the locally made assistive device’s bag component and developed a fabrication method aimed at producing a high-quality, safe, and accessible healthcare solution for Filipinos.

The development of the pediatric abdominal wall assistive device, along with improved prenatal detection, is expected to help increase survival rates among newborns with gastroschisis.