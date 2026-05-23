Llover betting favorite vs Angeletti

All of a sudden, Filipino Kenneth Llover has become the betting favorite in his bid to beat fellow unbeaten Michael Angeletti in their scheduled 12-round International Boxing Federation bantamweight title eliminator on 6 June in Tokoname, Japan.

“When the fight was announced Kenneth was the underdog,” said two-time world champion Gerry Peñalosa, who handles the knockout artist from Gen. Trias in Cavite, on Saturday.

Still, Penalosa believes the odds favoring Llover would not affect his preparation for the biggest bout of his young career.