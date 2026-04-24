Mission impossible?: Llover battles American super fighter

Llover faces Angeletti in a battle of unbeaten prospects for the right to become the mandatory challenger in the International Boxing Federation bantamweight division being ruled by Mexican Jose Salas Reyes.

“There’s only one way to beat a talented fighter like Angeletti… pressure, pressure, pressure,” Peñalosa, who trains reigning IBF minimumweight king Pedro Taduran, said.

Angeletti, 29, more than two inches taller than Llover, 23, and possesses a high-level of boxing knowledge and decent power as shown by his record of 14-0-0 win-loss-draw with eight knockouts.

Llover’s main weapon is power as shown by his 17-0-0 ledger with 12 knockouts, including four in the very first round.

“If you stand in front of him thinking that you can counter, you are mistaken. Angeletti is very talented and skillful,” he said.