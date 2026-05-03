Motorcycle chase leads to perpetrator's arrest

He remains under guard at Rizal Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the foot.

The incident began around 8 p.m. when officers from Pasig City Police Sub-Station 4 attempted to flag down two men on a black Honda Click for an “Oplan Sita” inspection along Elisco Road.

Instead of stopping, the pair sped off, leading to a chase.

During the pursuit, police said the passenger drew a handgun and fired at the pursuing officers.

Police returned fire, hitting the suspect in the foot and forcing the motorcycle to a stop. The driver managed to flee the scene on foot and remains at large.

Authorities said they recovered a 9mm Norinco pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition and approximately 294 grams of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of P35,280.

The suspect faces charges of violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and disobedience to a person in authority.