Luxury moves up

This growing preference has led to a rise in interest in nearby vacation spots, with destinations that are accessible, convenient, and thoughtfully designed to maximize relaxation. These places allow guests to focus less on the journey and more on the experience itself.

Step into refined comfort with the Deluxe Room, a 42-square-meter space designed for intimate luxury and modern relaxation. At its heart is a plush, generously sized bed, available in Twin or King configurations. Equally striking is the spacious bathroom, where a sleek rain shower and a separate soaking bathtub create a spa-like experience. Thoughtfully designed to elevate everyday routines, this space blends functionality with indulgence, providing a serene escape within the room itself.

And for the young ones, fun and futuristic, a waterpark is the perfect resort activity that they can both enjoy. Splash around the themed installations and take in the warm sunshine for that city-tropics adventure.

A new landmark in the North

One standout destination answering this call is Solaire Resort North. Located in Quezon City, the property has quickly established itself as a premier urban retreat.

Its distinction as a recipient of the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2025 highlights its excellence in leisure architecture, an achievement that places it among the region’s most celebrated developments.

Award-winning design and architecture

A prestigious segment of the International Property Awards, the Asia Pacific Property Awards honors visionary developments across architecture, design, and real estate. Judged by an independent panel of experts, entries are evaluated based on design innovation, construction quality and sustainability.

Designed by Habitus Design Group, Solaire Resort North rises as a striking 38-story structure. It houses 530 guestrooms and suites, 14 dining outlets, and a range of sophisticated meeting spaces. Among its highlights are a 19,375-square-foot ballroom, rooftop pool bars, luxury cabanas, and fire-pit lounges — creating a refined sanctuary within the city.

Nature-inspired interiors

From the moment guests arrive, the resort makes a lasting impression. The reception area exudes elegance, with marble finishes inspired by the artistry of Nikolas Weinstein’s Mangrove. Organic design elements echo the form of mangrove trees, blending natural inspiration with contemporary sophistication.

This seamless integration of nature fosters a calming atmosphere, offering guests an immediate sense of ease — as though the outdoors has been thoughtfully brought inside.

Craftsmanship in every detail

Across the property, intricate floral motifs and organic patterns are expressed through bespoke wallpapers, handcrafted chandeliers, and locally sourced materials. Rich hardwoods, woven textiles, handblown glass, and rare marbles come together to create a sensory experience rooted in both craftsmanship and cultural identity.

Each detail contributes to a cohesive design narrative — one that celebrates artistry while elevating comfort.

Refined dining and elevated evenings

Dining experiences within the resort are equally compelling. At Yakumi, dark timber finishes and intricate fretwork panels create an intimate setting for savoring expertly prepared Japanese cuisine. It is an ideal venue for relaxed yet refined dinners.