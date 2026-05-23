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Decoding aesthetics

ONE Nadela.
ONE Nadela.Photographs courtesy of ONE Nadela
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The beauty industry operates at a breathless, hyper-capitalized velocity and the arrival of One Nadela Medical Group is a poetic act of defiance. 

Stepping into their newly minted Makati sanctuary last 14 May, the atmosphere felt like an intimate salon of the arts; soft, ambient lighting danced off minimalist marble accents as an elegant crowd of the city’s cultural vanguard, societal tastemakers, and discerning editors gathered in quiet contemplation. 

Away from transactional neon of standard aesthetic commercialism, this Cebu-born, family-led practice introduces an intellectual antidote to the city’s obsession with aggressive transformation. 

ONE Nadela.
Makati Medical Center expands Wellness Hub for holistic care
GENEVIEVE Karen Ganace and Faroline Valencia.
GENEVIEVE Karen Ganace and Faroline Valencia.

Helmed by a tight-knit triumvirate of board-certified physicians — Dr. Vinizza “Niña” Nadela-Kong, her husband Dr. Jule Yasser Kong and her sister Dr. Pallas Athena Nadela-Digamon — the clinic presents a structural anomaly in a saturated market: a practice where medicine is a shared familial language, and clinical rigor is balanced by an almost soulful restraint.

Architecturally and philosophically, One Nadela rejects the aggressive imposition of arbitrary, cookie-cutter ideals, choosing instead to decode the existing geometry of the human face. 

ONE Nadela.
MMC expands wellness hub for holistic care
DR. Jule Yasser Kong and Dr. Vinizza ‘Niña’ Nadela-Kong.
DR. Jule Yasser Kong and Dr. Vinizza ‘Niña’ Nadela-Kong.

In a room humming with low jazz and thoughtful dialogue, guests marveled at how the practice challenges Manila’s current penchant for hyper-altered features. By treating the visage not as a canvas for fleeting trends but as an ecosystem requiring long-term balance, their comprehensive suite of laser therapies, advanced skin treatments and non-surgical contouring serves a higher purpose: the preservation of the individual. 

One Nadela’s migration to Makati and Bonifacio Global City is not merely an expansion, but a cultural shift that calls to mind that the ultimate luxury in modern aesthetics is not a formulaic alteration, but the unyielding art of looking precisely like oneself.          

MIKO Esjay, Renee Dominique, Andrea Angeles, Vivoree Esclito and Ady Cotoco.
MIKO Esjay, Renee Dominique, Andrea Angeles, Vivoree Esclito and Ady Cotoco.
DR. Pallas Athena Nadela Digamon and Dr. Esmeralda Nadela.
DR. Pallas Athena Nadela Digamon and Dr. Esmeralda Nadela.
CAROLYN Ramoran Hamilton and Vicky Velasco.
CAROLYN Ramoran Hamilton and Vicky Velasco.
DR. Yelle Aquino.
DR. Yelle Aquino.
MAY Joan Abellana and Dada Gaisano.
MAY Joan Abellana and Dada Gaisano.
SHO bernardo, Cherry Usita, Cheryl Nakanishi, Owee Cruz, Grace Tan and Renan Pacson.
SHO bernardo, Cherry Usita, Cheryl Nakanishi, Owee Cruz, Grace Tan and Renan Pacson.
One Nadela Medical Group
Makati Aesthetic Clinic
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