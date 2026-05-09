Makati Medical Center expands Wellness Hub for holistic care

Established in 2020, the 1,600 square-meter lifestyle center is located at the 7th Floor of the Ayala North Exchange Tower 1.

Several services are offered within the center under Diagnostic Imaging, Health Screening, Mind Wellness & Care, Physical Medicine & Rehab and Skin & Laser.

Before availing the services, customers should set an appointment with the center for their specific needs to be tailored, such as outpatient and inpatient services.

“We have standard packages if you just want to buy a la carte, but if you want to know what's really going on with you, we can customize it for you,” Arlyn Songco, MMC’s Senior Vice President and Division Head of creative, communications, and sales services explained.

Its Outpatient Section, also referred to as the One-Stop Shop at Ayala North Exchange, is for APE, Pre-employment, Regular outpatient diagnostic and screening tests and lab tests and executive checkups that could be accomplished within a day.

On the other hand, the hub also offers premier treatment through the In-Patient Services for executive check ups and those who will undergo CT-SCAN, MRI, CPET, Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Vascular Imaging, Invasive Diagnostics and those who are referred from other centers of the hospital.

The In-Patient section, fronted by its hotel-like features, is located at MMC Main Tower 2, 7th Floor.