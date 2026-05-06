SPD records 65 arrests in 24-hour anti-criminality ops

The Southern Police District (SPD) has arrested a total of 65 individualsduring its intensified anti-criminality operations conducted from 5 May to 6 May.
In the campaign against illegal drugs, SPD operatives seized approximately 31.36 grams of shabu and 417.3 grams of marijuana kush, with an estimated standard drug price of P263,324. A total of 25 individuals were apprehended in a series of anti-drug operations, reflecting the district’s continued drive against illegal drugs.
Operations targeting wanted persons resulted in the conduct of 7 operations, leading to the arrest of 7 individuals, including 2 top most wanted persons and 5 other wanted persons.
In line with its campaign against illegal gambling, SPD carried out 11 operations, resulting in the arrest of 33 individuals and the seizure of P6,903 in bet money.
Meanwhile, strict enforcement of local ordinances resulted in 2,600 violators apprehended and P453,150 in fines collected.
No significant accomplishment was recorded in the campaign against loose firearms during the reporting period.