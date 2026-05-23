Damned mega structure

The contractor’s machines reportedly went quiet at the mountain site for a stretch last year, the workers invited to relocate to a job elsewhere in the country. Whether that was a pause or a preview remains the subject of anxious speculation.

The indigenous communities that have lived along the river for generations continue to fight. They have marched in loincloths to provincial capitols, signed petitions by the tens of thousands, and stood before cameras holding up signs in a language the contractors do not speak.

They say the reservoir will swallow their homes, their sacred sites, their dead. One tribal leader put it plainly — before anyone negotiates over their land, they should at least have the dignity of being spoken to first.

Academics have since raised the specter of a “white elephant.” The loan clock, meanwhile, keeps ticking regardless of how many liters don’t flow.

Nobody, at this point, seems entirely sure who is in charge of this project’s fate — the government agency nominally running it, the foreign lender whose money was barely drawn down for years, the contractor whose commitment has visibly wavered, or the mountain itself, which has a well-documented habit of flooding everything in its path when the monsoon comes.