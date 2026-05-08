Gateway greed

The water was clear again, no longer the murky broth the sea had degenerated into before the shutdown. The beach seemed to exhale. Gone was the faint stink of sewage and stagnant drainage that once hung over parts of the overbuilt island.

Today, people have forgotten just how bad things had become before Duterte finally called Boracay Island a “cesspool.”

Fecal coliform levels in some areas reportedly reached 18,000 MPN per 100 milliliters. The acceptable level is 400. Untreated wastewater was flowing into the sea.

Illegal sewer connections proliferated. Wetlands had been paved over by resorts and commercial establishments. The drainage system was overwhelmed. Boracay’s groundwater reportedly emitted hydrogen sulfide — the smell of rotten eggs.

Then came the carrying-capacity study.

A study by the University of the Philippines Los Baños concluded that the island could sustainably accommodate around 54,945 people at any given time — tourists and locals. Before the shutdown, the population had reportedly swelled beyond 70,000.

That happened when the tourism stopped being managed and started being milked. Now comes San Miguel Corp. with a P7.78-billion bridge project connecting Boracay to Caticlan under a 30-year concession agreement.